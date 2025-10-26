Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

