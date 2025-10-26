Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $241.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

