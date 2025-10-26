Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 665 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.60.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $531.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.35. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

