Brighton Jones LLC Buys 56,551 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $42.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.