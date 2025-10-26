Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3%

LOW opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

