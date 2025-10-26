Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.01, for a total transaction of $702,365.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,240.36. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,561.25. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $259.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

