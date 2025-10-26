AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 92,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

