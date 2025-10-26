Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $218.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $219.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

