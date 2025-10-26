Chemed Corporation $CHE Position Boosted by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Chemed worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total value of $1,383,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.50.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $435.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.52. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

