Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,730 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $115.83 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

