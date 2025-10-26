Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

