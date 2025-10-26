CNB Bank Buys 244 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

CNB Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

