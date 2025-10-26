Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 921,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,128 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.2% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.