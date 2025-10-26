Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,434 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 23.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

