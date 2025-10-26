CNB Bank Invests $36,000 in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $877,203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after purchasing an additional 293,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after buying an additional 230,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.50 target price on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.08 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

