Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

