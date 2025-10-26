Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,599,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,828,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE ITW opened at $245.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

