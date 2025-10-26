State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,982 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

