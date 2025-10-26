Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,420,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,358,000 after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,868,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,653,000 after purchasing an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,858,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,145,000 after purchasing an additional 706,212 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,700,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

