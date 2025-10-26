Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $216,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Fielder Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 253,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.