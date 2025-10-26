Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

