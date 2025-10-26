Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.97.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $156.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.07, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $1,337,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,232.80. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,427 shares of company stock worth $204,632,679. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

