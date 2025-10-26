Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

