SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF $QEMM Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.54% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 173.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.