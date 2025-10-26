Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

