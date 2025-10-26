Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.8%

SCCO stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $110.78.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

