Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3%

GLDM stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

