Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,858 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 652.3% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3462 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

