Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

