Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $14.77 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.