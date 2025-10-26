Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 900.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. TAT Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 1.15% of TAT Technologies worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TATT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,454,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 555,286 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $5,238,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,841,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TATT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.21%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

