PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ Stock Position Raised by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

