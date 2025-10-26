Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Roblox by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,485,929. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 1.1%

RBLX stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

