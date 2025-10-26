Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $482.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $490.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

