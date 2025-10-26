Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Increases Holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.13% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

PPLT stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $157.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

