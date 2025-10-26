Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $511,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $522.13 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $544.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.46 and its 200 day moving average is $399.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

