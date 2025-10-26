Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its position in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $164,623,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $152,098,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Bank of America by 62.9% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,904,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

