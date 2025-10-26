Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Valvoline $VVV

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.11% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,769,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after buying an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,734,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,997,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,452,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,892,000 after buying an additional 407,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

