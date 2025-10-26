Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ALL opened at $193.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.