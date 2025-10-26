Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $386.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.