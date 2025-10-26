Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,798,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 85,089 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 512,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.