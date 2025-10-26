Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 937 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average of $279.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

