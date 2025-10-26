Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,857 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

