GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after acquiring an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,790,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.14 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

