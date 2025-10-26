Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Labcorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,000,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,739,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Labcorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.38 and a 12-month high of $293.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock worth $3,094,692 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

