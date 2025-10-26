Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

