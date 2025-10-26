Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,828,000 after purchasing an additional 847,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 1,232,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

