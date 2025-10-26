Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,384 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

