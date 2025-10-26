Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $93.05 and last traded at $93.42. Approximately 127,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 622,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.64.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,465,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,991,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,578,000 after buying an additional 347,456 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after buying an additional 766,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

