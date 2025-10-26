Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.